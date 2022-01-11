Hunt to retire as head of LHC

Stacie Hunt will retire as president and CEO of Leadership Howard County (LHC) on June 30 after 20 years in the position. Under Hunt’s guidance, LHC redesigned the organization’s leadership development programs, including the flagship Leadership Premier program and introduced Leadership Essentials, a program for emerging leaders.

In addition, LHC expanded opportunities for high school students through Leadership U.

Hunt helped lead LHC through two strategic plan redevelopments to solidify the organization’s vision for the future and ensure its sustainability. The organization moved into new offices in Columbia and celebrated three milestone anniversaries under her direction.

Hunt graduated from LHC and joined as executive director in 2002. She also chairs the grants committee for the Horizon Foundation and serves on BGE’s Howard County Local Advisory Council, the Howard County Public School System Superintendent’s Program Innovation Advisory Board and Howard Community College’s International Education Advisory Board.