HTC to host ‘End of Summer Bash’

The Howard Tech Council (HTC) will host the 7th annual End of Summer Bash on Aug. 27 from 5–8 p.m. backstage at Merriweather Post Pavilion. This premier networking event will feature an evening of networking and live music, with a crowd greater than 300 attendees expected.

The event will be held in the backstage VIP area of the pavilion. Guests will experience the area where some of the nation’s biggest musical acts prepare to entertain, including the private backstage pool, dressing rooms, assembly space and the rotating stage.

Tickets are on sale at early bird pricing through July 31 and available online at regular pricing through Aug. 26. Early bird pricing is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers, with rates increasing $5 after July 30. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.htc-eosb2019.eventbrite.com. Contact Tracy Turner at tlturner@hceda.org with questions.