HRCP’s Exponential Power acquires Static Power, Dry Creek

High Road Capital Partners (HRCP) announced that its portfolio company Exponential Power has completed the acquisitions of Static Power Conversion Services, of Columbia, and Dry Creek Enterprises, marking the third and fourth acquisitions for Exponential under High Road’s ownership, which began in 2017.

Founded by John Marino in 1999 and based in Bakersfield, Calif., Dry Creek Enterprises provides custom DC battery system design, project management, and battery testing, maintenance, and repair, as well as installation and removal services, to a variety of locations with critical power needs, including power plants, refineries, emergency response systems, and off-grid backup systems.

“The partnership is a great addition to Exponential Power,” said CEO Jake Walker. “John and his team bring a solid track record and unwavering passion for delivering exceptional service to the reserve power industry.” He added that the acquisition “expands our West Coast service presence and supplements our existing businesses extremely well, while aligning with our strategic vision.”

Static Power Conversion Services has provided comprehensive engineering, sales, and service to users and manufacturers of critical power systems for nearly four decades. Static Power was co-owned by Ruth McFadden, president; Andrew Nauman, vice president and director of technical services; and Robert De Lauter, operations manager, who will remain involved in the business.