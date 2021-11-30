Howard’s Ball appoints Der as Police Chief

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball appointed Gregory Der chief of police in Howard County. Der currently serves as chief deputy in the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office and his appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2022. Chief Lisa Myers, who announced her retirement earlier this month, will remain in the post until Dec. 31.

Der will be first person of Asian descent to lead the Howard County Police Department. In his current position, Der has primary oversight of all sworn and civilian staff, supervisors, and managers stationed at six regional offices throughout Maryland. He is responsible for the progression and resolution of statewide fire, arson, and explosive investigations, coordinating with other local, state, and federal resources. He also oversees preparation of the agency’s annual budget for legislative approval.

Der started his career in 1997 as a narcotics detective and patrol officer with the Easton (Md.) Police Department before joining the Howard County Police Department in 1999. Der served as a school resource officer, hostage negotiator, property crimes detective, and fire and explosives investigator. He retired in August 2017.

Der received many honors during his more than 19 years of service with the Department, including five Unit Citations, two Certificates of Appreciation, 11 Commendation Certificates, an Investigative Award, and numerous Memorandums of Recognition and Letters of Appreciation.

Der graduated from Mt. Hebron High School in 1989. He obtained his Associates of Art Degree in Criminal Justice from Carroll Community College in 2009, and his Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from The Johns Hopkins University in 2019.

Howard County has seen trends of decreasing crime across many categories since 2017, including robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, and auto theft. County Executive Ball attributed the success in part to strong public safety partnerships and community bonds, and the leadership of departing Chief Lisa Myers.