Howard VEIP opens COVID-19 testing site

The Howard County Health Department, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Columbia Emissions Testing Center for residents who are displaying symptoms, have a referral from a health care provider and an appointment for testing. At present the site, at 6340 Woodside Court, Unit 1071, Columbia, will be open for appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To qualify for testing, residents will need to get a referral from their health care provider and will then be given directions on how to register online and make an appointment at a test site. At the test sites, residents will remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until they receive their test.

After receiving their test, residents will be given additional information about how to properly self-isolate at home. If symptoms worsen, residents should contact their health care provider, especially if they experience shortness of breath.