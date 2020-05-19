Howard updates 2019-20 academic calendar

The Howard County Board of Education will apply to the Maryland State Board of Education for a waiver of five days of missed school. Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon closed all Maryland schools for 10 days in March, which school systems are required to make up. In addition to the 10 days, HCPSS closed schools for two additional days this school year.

HCPSS already has made up one day (April 28 primary elections rescheduled) and the 2019-2020 calendar reserved four inclement weather days at the end of the academic year. Thus, because HCPSS needs to make up six days, two additional days need to be added to the academic calendar.

HCPSS anticipates its waiver request will be granted and the last day of school for students will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with June 19, 22 and 23 as half days. However, if the waiver is denied, the last day of school will be Tuesday, June 30, with June 26, 29 and 30 as half days.

Once the State Board rules on our waiver request, HCPSS will communicate to the public and announce scheduling information for the final day of school.

Details of the calendar waiver request are provided at https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/hcpssmd/Board.nsf/files/BPJJL64DA6B5/$file/05%2014%202020%20MSDE%20Calendar%20Waiver%20%20BR.pdf