Howard to host Route 103/Route 1 meeting

Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m., in the cafeteria at Mayfield Woods Middle School, 7950 Red Barn Way, Elkridge, to discuss the planned improvements to the Route 103/Route 1 intersection, also in Elkridge.

The project encompasses the area of Route 103 from 300 feet east of Route 1 to 900 feet west of Route 1. A left-turn lane and a right-turn lane will be added to westbound Route 103, and a left-turn lane to eastbound Route 103. Sidewalk and bicycle compatibility and accompanying stormwater management facilities will also be installed along Route 103.

While there will be no formal presentation, the concept design will be available for public view and DPW staff members will be on hand to explain the proposed work, answer questions and gather comments. For more information about Capital Project J-4212, contact Lisa Brightwell at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.