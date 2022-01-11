Howard seeks nominees for environmental awards

The Howard County Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Environmental Services has announced that nomination forms are available for its fourth annual “Business Recycling and Waste Reduction” and “Green Community Leadership” awards. Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11.

The Business Recycling and Waste Reduction Award recognizes Howard County businesses for their efforts during the 2021 calendar year. The Green Community Leadership Award recognizes a Howard County-based community group or organization that demonstrates efforts, projects or programs that help protect Howard County’s natural environment and preserve its resources. This award is open to community groups and organizations that are based in Howard County.

Nomination forms are available online at www.workgreenhoward.org . All nominations must be delivered or postmarked by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11 to: Kaitlyn Harvey, Recycling Coordinator, 9801 Broken Land Parkway, Columbia, MD 21046, or emailed to kaharvey@howardcountymd.gov .

Awards will be presented at the 15th annual Howard County GreenFest on Saturday, April 9, at Howard Community College. For more information, or to request a nomination form in an alternate format, contact the Bureau of Environmental Services at 410-313-6444 or email help@howardcountyrecycles.org .