Howard school board postpones budget approval

The Howard County Board of Education has postponed adoption of the fiscal 21 Operating and Capital Budget and fiscal 22-26 Capital Improvement Program, previously scheduled on May 28, to Thursday, June 11, at 3 p.m.

The board has now scheduled a closed session at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. The meeting will begin in open session before the Board makes a motion to meet in closed session. The board will return to open session for the regularly scheduled board meeting at 4 p.m. A second Closed Session will commence immediately following the board meeting. The board will not return to open session following the second closed session.

All sessions will be held virtually. For more information, contact khanks@hcpss.org.