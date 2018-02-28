The Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Warhawks Field Hockey Club has been selected to host the USA Field Hockey Region 7 U16 Club Championships during Memorial Day weekend at Troy Park, Elkridge. The tournament will feature the top field hockey clubs in Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. At this Regional Championship, teams will battle for a spot in the USA Field Hockey National Club Championship, set to take place July 9 to July 17, in Lancaster, Pa.

“Troy Park is our newest regional park, and it’s wonderful to see it already being used for such high-level tournaments,” said John Byrd, director, Department of Recreation & Parks. “With Phases I and II of this project finished, we believe as the park’s additional phases are completed, Troy Park will continue to draw more regional tournaments as its amenities and location make it convenient and ideal for out-of-town players.”

This will be the first time that the Warhawks Field Hockey Club has hosted this championship tournament, and it is estimated that more than 250 families will visit Howard County for the event. For more information, visit www.warhawksfieldhockey.com and www.howardcountymd.gov/TroyParkatElkridge.