Howard reaches 90-Day PPE goal

Howard County has met its recent goal to stockpile a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) ahead of the winter months. The stockpile includes masks, gloves, face shields, eye protection, gowns, booties, sanitizer, and disinfectant. The 90-day supply is based on projected needs from each County Department and is tracked by the Office of Emergency Management.

“In May, when we announced our HoCo RISE Framework, we set important benchmarks to ensure that Howard County was prepared to handle a surge of COVID-19 cases,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Our original goal was to have at least a one-month supply on hand, but in anticipation of a fall surge of cases, I charged our County to reach a new goal of a 90-day supply of PPE. This critical equipment is vital to ensuring the health and safety of our County employees – including our paramedics, police, fire and rescue personnel, and others who keep our government operations and services running throughout this crisis.”