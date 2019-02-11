Howard Public Works to host community meeting on Circuit Courthouse

Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will hold a community outreach meeting on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 6-8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City, to share plans for the new Howard County Circuit Courthouse project. County employees and representatives from Edgemoor-Star America Judicial Partners will be on hand to discuss the county capital project and gather public comment.

The new Circuit Courthouse will be built on the site of the county’s Thomas B. Dorsey Building, located at 9250 Bendix Road, Columbia. The design submitted by Edgemoor-Star includes a 238,000-square-foot courthouse and an adjacent 682-space parking garage. The plan also includes road improvements at the intersections of Bendix and Edgar Roads, and at Bendix Road and Judicial Way.

Demolition of the Dorsey Building will begin in June, with site work expected to commence two months later. For preliminary renderings and a conceptual computer animation of the Edgemoor Star proposal, and for information on the project, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/howardcourthouse. The courthouse is slated to open in the summer of 2021.