Howard officials, community leaders respond to coronavirus

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, who announced Howard County’s first coronavirus case on Sunday, recently gathered county officials and community stakeholders to announce new measures in response to the coronavirus. Ball announced guidance that will limit Howard County Government meetings and events for the next 45 days and instructed county employees who are able to begin teleworking on Monday, March 16.

Howard County Government also issued guidance to the public for travel and large gatherings that can be viewed at www.howardcountymd.gov/Portals/0/PUBLIC%20FACING%20Guidance.%20FINAL.%203.12.20.pdf?ver=2020-03-12-145623-420&fbclid=IwAR1tuZh1eTS9-Tg-2cpeSAM6BdHm-k84IEuLzHgy0FEvvXXiW5wpO_sxvBM

Resources and additional information on the coronavirus, including prevention tips can be found on howardcountymd.gov/coronavirus.

“The most important steps we can take are mitigation measures, including canceling and postponing many county events and encouraging our residents to do the same. This is a formidable challenge, but it is critical that we work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable,” said Ball. “As public officials, our first priority is public safety and the health and welfare of our residents, our businesses and county government employees.”

The Howard County Health Department is continuing to coordinate with state and federal health officials to respond. If individuals have questions or want more information about COVID-19, call 410-313-6284. For additional information from various Howard County departments, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/News/ArticleID/1891/News031320b .