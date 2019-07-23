Howard Names New Rec and Parks Director

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Raul Delerme will serve as the new Howard County Recreation & Parks director, taking over for John Byrd. Delerme has been with Recreation & Parks since 1990, most recently serving as bureau chief of capital projects, park planning and construction. He has served as acting department director since June 8.

In 1990, Delerme joined the department as a park planner and engineer specialist. In 2008, he became the planning manager of capital projects and the park planning division. In 2010, he became the acting parks bureau chief before taking over permanently in 2011. Delerme has worked on a wide range of projects, serving as project manager for the master plan, design and construction on numerous parks, playgrounds and community centers.