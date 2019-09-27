Howard Microsurfacing Project to Begin

A Howard County construction project to extend the lifespan of some of the county’s roads is underway. Crews will seal roadway cracks and overlay existing roadways with a protective seal coat using microsurfacing materials. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late October.

County roads to be addressed will include the following.

Ellicott City: Benson Branch Road (Carroll Mill Road to end); Carroll Mill Road (Triadelphia Road to Folly Quarter Road); Fawn River Way (Carroll Mill Road to end); Mount Albert Road (Carroll Mill Road to end); Pans Spring Court (Benson Branch Road to end); Triadelphia Mill Road (Green Bridge Road to Highland Road); and Woodspurge Court (Carroll Mill Road to end).

Sykesville: Underwood Road (from Forsythe Road to Old Frederick Road).

West Friendship: Barley Field Way (Marriottsville Road to end), Pfefferkorn Road (Route 32 circle to Route 144); and Sand Hill Road (Route 99 to Route 144).

Signs and flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic as needed as lane shifts can be expected during construction hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. With questions, call 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.