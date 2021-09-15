Howard leads state in vaccinations

Howard County’s efforts to vaccinate its older adult population lead Maryland, with 97.5 percent of residents 65-plus having received at least one dose and nearly 94 percent of residents 65-plus fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Howard County is the only jurisdiction in Maryland with more than 95 percent of residents 65-plus with at least one dose, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The county continues to lead Maryland in vaccination efforts across almost all demographics. To date, 88.4 percent of Howard County residents 12-plus have received at least one dose and 83.2 percent of residents 12-plus are fully vaccinated.

In addition, Howard County recently became the first jurisdiction to reach 70 percent of its total population fully vaccinated. Today, 70.5 percent of its population is fully vaccinated and 74.9 percent has received at least one dose. To find a nearby location to get vaccinated, visit vaccine.howardcountymd.gov.