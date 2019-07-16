Howard launches virtual workshop for Route 1 Master Plan

The Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning launched a public virtual workshop for Phase 2 of the Route 1 Corridor Master Plan. The plan will activate transportation, infrastructure, land use and economic development implementation strategies to improve vibrancy and livability throughout the Route 1 Corridor. It will be open through July 31 and can be found at https://hocogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Cascade/index.html?appid=04d8a4e47d4c485aa300f354d8e58542

The site is an online version of the recent public workshops held in Elkridge and North Laurel that included an informational presentation, stations to browse and survey questions. The goal of the virtual workshop is for residents to share what they know about the corridor and their ideas on how it can be improved.

The Virtual Workshop includes all the stations from the public workshops, including the following.

● Overview of the Project, Schedule, & Team

● What We Learned

● Land Use & Existing Conditions

● Character Areas

● Transportation

● Implementation Strategies

To fully experience the Virtual Workshop, it is recommended that visitors reserve 20-30 minutes to read the narrative and answer all the survey questions. For more information, contact Peter Conrad at 410-313-2350 or pconrad@howardcountymd.gov.