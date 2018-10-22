Howard Launches Route 1 Plan

Howard County has launched the Route 1 Corridor Master Plan that encompasses transportation, infrastructure, land use and economic development strategies to improve its quality of life. The process will produce development and design scenarios, and identify ways to implement them, based on market realities.

Land use and transportation analysis are at the core of the initiative, along with input gathered through a series of public engagement meetings. The effort will build on previous Route 1 studies, such as the recent U.S. 1 Safety Evaluation, and broader projects such as HoCode Rewrite, the county’s zoning code update.

Public workshops to discuss the plan are scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15. A corridor analysis and conceptual design scenarios (the preliminary results of this research) are anticipated to be presented to the public by the consultant team, RKG Associates, in spring 2019; the initiative is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.

North Laurel/Savage Open House

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

North Laurel Community Center, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Chesapeake Multi-Purpose Room

9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel, MD 20723

Elkridge Open House

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Elkridge Library, 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Belmont/Hockley Room

6541 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075