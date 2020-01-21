Howard Hughes opens search for Artist-in-Residence program

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announces the return of the Merriweather District Artist-in-Residence (MD AIR) program in Downtown Columbia, MD for 2020. The Call for Entry for prospective participants is being disseminated nationwide.

In partnership with the Howard County Arts Council, the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission (DCACC) and Soulful Symphony, fours artists will be selected from submitted entries and provided a stipend of $12,000 each to spend up to two months, from May 18 to June 30.

Contemporary Art x Technology Artist (3 Artists):

The MD AIR program will select up to three artists who specifically produce work that integrate art, innovation and technology. The highest priority will be given to artists who work within this medium.

Music x Technology Artist (1 Artist):

MD AIR has expanded the program in 2020 to include a new and 4th residency position that is sponsored by the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission (DCACC) and Soulful Symphony. The artist selected for this position will have studio space with the three artists, as well as, the opportunity for mentorship and collaboration with Darin Atwater, the Artist Director of DCACC and founder of Soulful Symphony.

The Studio space will be provided in the 6100 Merriweather, a new office building in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District. Residential accommodations will be provided within walking distance at Juniper, the district’s latest residential building. MD AIR applications will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 28. For further information, visit www.hocoarts.submittable.com

Cutline: During the 2019 Artist-in-Residence Program, Katherine Tzu-Lann worked on murals for the studio shared with the other artists.