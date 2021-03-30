Howard Hughes Corp. tabs Transwestern Real Estate Services Downtown Columbia leasing

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced that Transwestern Real Estate Services has been named its new leasing partner in Downtown Columbia, where it will represent the company’s commercial leasing portfolio in the growing urban and commercial hub.

In addition to the commercial buildings within the Merriweather District, Transwestern will be responsible for leasing the full complement of HHC’s office portfolio in Downtown Columbia, which includes Corporate Row’s office buildings near The Mall in Columbia and the Lakefront District’s current and future commercial office properties.

Demand for office space in Downtown Columbia continues to grow, both within Merriweather District’s brand-new trophy office building 6100 Merriweather and in its new retail and residential developments.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, 6100 Merriweather was more than 63 percent leased, and Juniper, the new apartment building delivered just 12 months ago, was 62 percent leased. Both buildings continue to show exceptionally strong leasing momentum in 2021.

The announcement of Transwestern follows close on the heels of two major milestones for Downtown Columbia: news that five new businesses will be relocating their offices to Downtown Columbia in the first quarter of 2021, and the unveiling of Marlow, a new 7-story, 510,000-square-foot, 472-unit residential apartment building.

With 1.7 million square feet of new, mixed-use development in the Merriweather District now complete or under construction, the redevelopment of Downtown Columbia will include 14 million square feet of new development on 391 acres of land at full buildout. Merriweather District will make up 4.9 million square feet of the total mixed-use development and will be concentrated on 35 acres of developable land set within 100 acres of forests, streams and restored wetlands.