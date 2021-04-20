Howard Hughes Corp. announces opening of The Food Market in Downtown Columbia

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced the opening of The Food Market, featuring award-winning Chef Chad Gauss, to 10480 Little Patuxent Parkway, in Downtown Columbia’s Central District.

The 5,000-square-foot location will feature indoor and outdoor dining and will bring its approachable yet innovative spin on comfort food through its value-driven menu. The brand has a long history of showcasing local artwork and creating opportunities and events to support the local community.

“As we look to the future of the city that has, throughout its history, uniquely fused the cultures of Baltimore and Washington, we are thrilled to welcome two of Baltimore’s most beloved local food concepts to Downtown Columbia,” said Greg Fitchitt, president, Columbia, HHC. “This city is thriving by attracting not only some of the most innovative tech companies in the world, but by also supporting community-based businesses like The Food Market, known for its deep roots and loyalty to the communities it serves.”