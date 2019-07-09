Howard Housing Department accepting MIHU applications

The Howard County Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program. Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, July 31.

DHCD will host three MIHU workshops to explain the program’s eligibility requirements and the application process. On Thursday, July 11, DHCD will host a MIHU Renters Information Workshop from 6-7:30 p.m., in Room 211 at DHCD’s offices at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia. To register, visit https://mihu_renters_info_workshop.eventbrite.com.

On Wednesday, July 17, DHCD will host its first of two MIHU Home Ownership Information Workshops from 6-8 p.m., in Room 211, at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia. To register, visit https://mihu_homebuyers_1.eventbrite.com.

The second MIHU Home Ownership Information Workshop will take place on Thursday, July 25, from 6-8 p.m., in Room 211 at 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia. To register, visit https://mihu_homebuyers_2.eventbrite.com.

Open enrollment periods for the MIHU homeownership program are held quarterly. For more information, contact DHCD’s Housing Opportunities Programs Division at 410-313-6318 and select option two or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/MIHU_openenrollment.