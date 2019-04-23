Howard Hospital Foundation names Jennifer Smith vice president

Howard Hospital Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to Howard County General Hospital, promoted Jennifer Smith to vice president of development. Smith brings more than 25 years of institutional development experience, including cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of major gifts, capital campaign strategy, annual appeal programs and event planning.

She joined Howard Hospital Foundation last year as director of major gifts. In her position, Smith strengthened the foundation’s major gift and planned giving program by establishing a campaign plan, managing the planned giving committee and cultivating relationships with donors.

Prior to joining Howard Hospital Foundation, Smith led the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation as executive director, managing a staff of seven professionals and a $1 million budget. Previously, she held the positions of associate vice president of university advancement, director of individual giving and director of annual giving for Stevenson University.

She was director of development for the Archdiocese of Baltimore and director of development services for Loyola University Maryland, where she also held other positions supporting the university’s fundraising efforts.