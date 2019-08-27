Howard Health Department pediatrician co-authors national policy statement

Howard County Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Jacqueline Dougé, has co-authored a new policy statement in association with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) titled, “Racism and Its Impacts on Child and Adolescent Health.”

The goal of recommendations in this pediatrician’s call for action is to help reduce the negative effects that racism can have on children’s health by creating welcoming, culturally competent medical practices that advocate for a reduction in health disparities.

“It’s important, as child health professionals, that we examine our own biases and work with families to gain their trust and confidence,” Dr. Dougé said. “We must be prepared to counsel families of all races on the effects of exposure to racism. That includes talking with victims, bystanders and perpetrators about managing their circumstances and health.”

Dr. Dougé became involved with this policy development due to her service on the AAP Council on Community Pediatrics (COCP), where she served as the council liaison for this project. The COCP promotes community pediatrics through policy, practice and education.

Find the full report, “The Impact of Racism on Child and Adolescent Health,” at https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/144/2/e20191765 .