The Howard County Health Department and Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center have announced a new partnership to provide substance use screenings and referrals to treatment. The new connection was made possible with state funding received by the Health Department to help combat the opioid crisis.

Under the new agreement, Grassroots will increase its capacity to provide in-person screening to adults, youth and families dealing with substance misuse issues, aided by the technical assistance, training and community promotion provided by the Health Department. Walk-in crisis assistance is available at Grassroots’ Freetown Road facility, in Columbia, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The location is accessible by public transportation.

A counselor will screen clients using a method called Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT), an evidence-based method to identify individuals at risk, link them to treatment services in the community and assist them in removing barriers to getting treatment.

Individuals and families in Howard County seeking assistance with behavioral health or shelter crises should contact Grassroots at 800-422-0009/410-531-6677 or visit www.grassrootscrisis.org. For help with substance use disorder treatment resources, contact the Howard County Health Department at 410-313-6202 or visit www.hchealth.org/GetHelp.