Howard grants $60K to deter evictions

Howard County has announced $60,581 in CARES Act funding for Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) to assist residents facing eviction and other legal challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will help provide the education, assistance and representation needed to prevent evictions in forthcoming failure to pay rent proceedings.

MLA will provide in-court tenant assistance and representation, conduct virtual training and presentations to educate the public on tenants’ rights, and engage in community outreach and promote project services.

MLA’s range of legal assistance includes: