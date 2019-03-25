Howard graduation rate exceeds state norm

Graduation data released by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) show Howard County public school students continuing to graduate at higher rates than their peers across Maryland.

The 91.95 percent graduation rate for the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Class of 2018 exceeds the state average of 87.12 percent by 4.83 percentage points, and while slightly below than the 92.28 percent rate for the previous year, remains the highest among the six Maryland school systems having enrollment of more than 50,000 students. HCPSS has maintained graduation rates above 90 percent for several years. The statistics reflect data for the cohort of students graduating within four years after entering high school.

HCPSS dropout patterns echo the graduation rate trends. At 4.76 percent, the dropout rate for the Class of 2018, while up slightly from the 4.56 percent rate for 2017, remains well below the state average of 8.38 percent and compares favorably to other large Maryland school systems.

The school system’s Strategic Call to Action: Learning and Leading with Equity includes multiple strategies and performance measures aimed at improving student achievement and engagement, with individualized instruction, equitable access to learning experiences, and special supports for at-risk and struggling students. MSDE posts details on graduation and dropout rates for HCPSS and other systems and individual schools on http://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov.