Howard gets $498K in transportation grants

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced that Howard County has been selected for $498,000 in grant funds for transportation innovation from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). The funding will support improvements to bus, bike, and pedestrian transportation in Howard County.

Statewide Transit Innovation Grant (STIG)

Howard County received a $400,000 Statewide Transit Innovation Grant (STIG) from the Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), with the goal of supporting local efforts to improve transit reliability, improving access and connections to activity centers, and improving transit mobility options. The program seeks to fund cost-effective public transportation projects that reduce delays for people and improve connectivity between regional and economic population centers.

The grant funds will be utilized to:

● Make bus stops improvements, including the development of maintenance agreements for stops that are shared between the MDOT MTA and the Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) bus system

● Consolidate RTA and MTA bus stops in Howard County

● Install an interactive message board at the Mall in Columbia for RTA of Central Maryland

● Install new sidewalk connections and bus pads

● Install or repair existing bus shelters within Howard County and the City of Laurel

Dobbin Road Pathway Grant

MDOT has also awarded Howard County $98,000 through the Maryland Bikeways Program to begin design of Phase II of the Dobbin Road Pathway project, which will improve safety and access for walking and bicycling in the Dobbin Road corridor.

The ultimate goal of the Dobbin Road Pathway project is to provide a continuous shared-use pathway along Dobbin Road between Oakland Mills Road and Snowden River Parkway, connecting to existing pathways at both ends. Phase II is proposed to consist of pathway along Dobbin Road between McGaw Road and Route 175 (Rouse Parkway), as well as two new signalized pedestrian and bicycle crossings of Dobbin Road at existing intersections