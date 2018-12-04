Howard Fiscal ’20 Citizens’ Budget Hearing Set for Dec. 12

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will hold his first Citizens’ Budget Hearing for the fiscal 2020 cycle on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., in the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City.

Residents can sign-up to speak at the hearing at www.howardcountymd.gov/budgettestimony. From the same link, residents will also have the option to provide online budget testimony; residents who do not wish to sign up online may do so in person on the night of the public hearing beginning at 6 p.m.