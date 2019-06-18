Howard DPW to host public meeting on East Columbia 50+ Center Project

Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 18, from 6-8 p.m. in the East Columbia Branch Library’s 50+ Center, at 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia, to discuss the future construction of a free-standing, two-story 50+ Center.

The new, two-story building will expand the existing East Columbia Library campus and will provide approximately 32,000 square feet of program space, such as multipurpose and meeting spaces, classrooms, lounges, game rooms, fitness and exercise rooms, offices and support spaces, and facilities for the Office on Aging and Independence’s Connections Social Day and/or Kindred Spirits programs. Construction is expected to begin in July 2020.

DPW staff members and the design team will be on hand to explain and discuss the planned project. Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to view the proposed plans and/or have questions regarding the project can contact Sharon Walsh at 410-313-5386 or swalsh@howardcountymd.gov.

For questions or more information about Capital Project C-0335-469, contact Lisa Brightwell at 410-313-3440 or publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.