Howard County will host 2020 National Women’s Cricket Tournament

The 2020 National Women’s Cricket Tournament will be held in Howard County from July 12 to July 15, 2020, by the Howard County Cricket League, in partnership with Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks and the United States Youth Cricket Association (USYCA).

The 4-day event is offering seven 20/20 matches per team and a minimum two teams are expected to be Junior girls (age 15 and under). The tournament will also feature some of the top women players in the United States. Matches will be held at Schooley Mill Park, in Highland, and Murray Hill Middle School, in Laurel.

“This is a huge win for Howard County and a testament Howard County Department of Recreation & Park’s ability to construct and maintain world-class facilities and to seek out quality events,” said Amanda Hof, executive director of Visit Howard County. “With 70 teams, their coaches, and respective friends and family this event has the potential to generate well over $1.5 million dollars in booked hotel rooms and visitor spending in Howard County in just four days.”