Howard County to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Merriweather concerts

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to Merriweather concert attendees this season. The effort is a partnership between the Howard County Health Department and Howard County Department of Fire & Rescue Services (HCDFRS), which regularly staffs Merriweather concerts as EMS support.

HCDFRS’ Mobile Integrated Community Health (MICH) team and Health Department nurses will be on site with all three COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Vaccines will be located in the concession stand area of South Plaza. The Health Department will stock at minimum 100 doses per event.

Howard County continues to lead Maryland in vaccination progress, with 65.1 percent of all residents fully vaccinated, and 76.9 percent of residents 12-plus fully vaccinated. To date, the Howard County Health Department and MICH have hosted 92 pop-up clinics throughout Howard County. The MICH team has administered 8,719 vaccine doses. To find a vaccine clinic, or learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit vaccine.howardcountymd.gov.