Howard County to kick off Restaurant & Craft Beverages Weeks

Visit Howard County announced the return of Restaurant & Craft Beverages Weeks for July 13-26. Curbside and delivery options are available for the first time ever.

Over 20 restaurants throughout Howard County will feature specialty menu items and beverages as well as bundled meal packages.

Participating businesses are required to follow all CDC guidelines. Contact the business of choice to learn more about their current operating procedures.

Howard County’s first distillery, Lost Ark Distilling Company, is the sponsor and will provide its locally made hand and surface sanitizing spray to participating restaurants.

“Our restaurants have been significantly impacted during this pandemic, and this is an ideal opportunity for us to give back and support our favorite or new local spots,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “For the first time, residents can participate in restaurant weeks and craft beverages with curbside pickup and delivery, providing an alternative to indoor dining. Together, we can support a strong and prosperous business community while remaining safe and healthy.”

“Summer Restaurant Weeks is always a busy time for restaurants in Howard County”, added Joe Barbera, proprietor for Aida Bistro & Wine Bar, “As a founding member of HoCo Restaurant Weeks, we believe it is even more important than ever to demonstrate to new and existing customers that restaurants are open and able to offer fresh new menu ideas, in a safe environment.”

Added Amanda Hof, executive director for Visit Howard County, “Visit Howard County is proud to be the first destination in Maryland to announce the return of a restaurant week program. Despite challenges of the coronavirus pandemic restaurants are still in demand and a much-welcomed amenity for residents and visitors alike”.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found at visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks. To date, the participating restaurants are: