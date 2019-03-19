Howard County to host veterans resource fair

The Office of Veterans and Military Families (OVMF) and the Commission for Veterans and Military Families will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Monday, April 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Howard Community College, in the Rouse Company Foundation Student Services Building, 4th floor.

All veterans and their families (active, guard, reserve and dependents) are invited to attend. Admission is free.

“More than 20,000 veterans reside in Howard County and this is an opportunity to provide them with a convenient, one-stop shop where they can talk face-to-face with the organizations and nonprofits that provide services, support and jobs,” said Calvin Ball, Howard County Executive. “We appreciate their selfless service and sacrifice for our country and we value them as members of our community.”

Ball is leading an initiative to collect donations of suits and professional attire, and distribute them free of charge, to assist those engaged in the job search process. Donations of new or gently used professional clothing may be dropped off through April 3 at the Department of Community Resources and Services, 9830 Patuxent Woods Drive in Columbia, at the George Howard Building, 3430 Courthouse Drive, Ellicott City or to Success in Style/Phil’s Closet, 8600 Foundry Street #4 New Weave Building in Savage, MD.

Also new this year, the fair will offer attendees access to free medical screening by Premier Health Express Urgent Care, a Warrior Centric Health Clinic, including blood pressure and biometrics; glucose check; dental screening; and medical and physical therapy consultations.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will offer on the spot eBenefits registration and claim status. Other participating government agencies, non-profit and veterans service organizations, include:

Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs (MDVA) Veteran Benefits Specialist

Fort Meade Transition Assistance

Blue Star DC Chapter

Fort Meade ACS Employment Readiness

Mediation and Conflict Resolution Center

Maryland Legal Aid

VA Maryland Health Care System

Vet Artists Connect

Melwood/Operation Tohidu/Ready4Work

Howard Community College

Baltimore Veteran Center

Howard County Library System

HoCo Workforce Development

Military Corps Career Connect

Hero Dogs

Serving Our Willing Warriors (SOWW)

Veteran Curation Program

Project Opportunity

Team Rubicon

Office of Human Rights

Travis Manion Foundation

Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Maryland’s Commitment to Veterans

American Legion Post 156, VFW 7472 and Marine Corps League

Howard County Commission on Veterans and Military Families

Success in Style/Phil’s Closet

Entertainment will be provided by Voices of Vets, a non-profit organization which brings live music to veterans residing in veteran homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals.

Governor Larry Hogan has declared 2019 as the Year of the Veteran in Maryland to raise awareness of the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families. More than 380,000 veterans live in Maryland.

A sign language interpreter for people who are deaf or hard of hearing will be available if requested seven working days prior to the fair. Please call the Department of Community Resources and Services at 410-313-6400 (voice/relay), between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about the Resource Fair or the Office of Veterans and Military Families, contact Lisa Terry at 410-313-0821 (voice/relay).