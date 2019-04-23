Howard County to get $1.2M for community development

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced that Howard County will receive $1,246,937 for Community Development Block Grants program and $422,239 for the Home Investment Partnership Program.

The Community Development Block (CDBG) Grants program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The Home Investment Partnership Program helps to expand – often in partnership with local nonprofit groups – the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities. HOME is the largest Federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households.