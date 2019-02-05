Howard County Seeks Nominees for Business Recycling , Green Leadership Awards

The Howard County Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Environmental Services has announced that nomination forms are available for its annual Business Recycling and Waste Reduction and Green Community Leadership awards at www.HowardCountyRecycles.org.

All nominations must be delivered or postmarked by 5 p.m., Friday, March 1, to Gemma Evans, Recycling Coordinator, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 514, Columbia, MD 21046, or email gevans@howardcountymd.gov (email preferred). Awards will be presented at the 12th annual Howard County GreenFest on Saturday, April 13, at Howard Community College.

For more information or to request a nomination form in an alternate format, call 410-313-6444 or visit www.WorkGreenHoward.org and/or www.hcgreenfest.org.