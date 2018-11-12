Howard County Seeks Health Board Members

Howard County Executive is seeking three consumers and two family members to serve on the county’s Local Behavioral Health Authority Board. Comprised of 28 members, board members serve five-year terms and are responsible for advising the county health officer and the county executive.

To be eligible, candidates must be county residents, at least 18 years of age and have an interest in behavioral health. Applicants should send a resume and a brief letter explaining why they want to serve on the Board to Howard County Government, Office of the County Executive, Attn: David Lee, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, Md., 21043. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 30.