HCPSS seeks members for grading, reporting policy committee

The Howard County Public School System is seeking county residents to take an active role in developing and revising school system policies as members of policy advisory committees.

HCPSS wants candidates for membership on the advisory committee for the revision of Policy 8020 Grading and Reporting: Middle and High School. The committee will include at least one member representing the general resident stakeholder group. Members of this committee attend 3-4 meetings to discuss and make policy recommendations to the Superintendent.



Residents interested in participating may submit a Meetings will be held virtually and are tentatively scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022. Committee members are expected to attend/participate in all committee meetings.Residents interested in participating may submit a statement of interest online by Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A confirmation email with additional details will be sent to the individual selected to participate on the committee.