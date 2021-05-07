Howard County residents among Maryland’s highest earners

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, residents in Howard County are among the highest earners in Maryland. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on the places with the most purchasing power. For a closer look at the places in Maryland with the highest median incomes, see the table below. The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found at HERE.

Rank County, State Cost of Living Median Income Median Income Index 1 Howard, MD $65,080 $121,160 82.50 2 Calvert, MD $68,003 $109,313 72.69 3 Montgomery, MD $68,495 $108,820 72.28 4 Anne Arundel, MD $58,548 $100,798 65.64 5 Charles, MD $66,889 $100,003 64.99 6 Frederick, MD $61,628 $97,730 63.10 7 Queen Annes, MD $55,504 $97,034 62.53 8 Carroll, MD $55,147 $96,769 62.31 9 St. Mary’s, MD $54,596 $89,845 56.58 10 Harford, MD $53,551 $89,147 56.00 MD $50,293 $84,805