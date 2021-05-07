Howard County residents among Maryland’s highest earners

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, residents in Howard County are among the highest earners in Maryland. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on the places with the most purchasing power. For a closer look at the places in Maryland with the highest median incomes, see the table below. The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found at HERE.
|Rank
|County, State
|Cost of Living
|Median Income
|Median Income Index
|1
|Howard, MD
|$65,080
|$121,160
|82.50
|2
|Calvert, MD
|$68,003
|$109,313
|72.69
|3
|Montgomery, MD
|$68,495
|$108,820
|72.28
|4
|Anne Arundel, MD
|$58,548
|$100,798
|65.64
|5
|Charles, MD
|$66,889
|$100,003
|64.99
|6
|Frederick, MD
|$61,628
|$97,730
|63.10
|7
|Queen Annes, MD
|$55,504
|$97,034
|62.53
|8
|Carroll, MD
|$55,147
|$96,769
|62.31
|9
|St. Mary’s, MD
|$54,596
|$89,845
|56.58
|10
|Harford, MD
|$53,551
|$89,147
|56.00
|MD
|$50,293
|$84,805
Advertisement