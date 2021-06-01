Howard County residential market remains tight

Despite a healthy boost in new inventory, supply is struggling to keep up with demand in Howard County’s busy real estate market, according to the latest numbers from the Howard County Association of REALTORS (HCAR).

New residential listings were up 55.3 percent in April 2021 compared to the same time last year, while active listings were down 51 percent. New closed sales were up 3.1 percent and the average days on market sat at 14, which is 39.1 percent lower than the same time last year. The average sale price was $561,952, which is up 16.8 percent compared to the same time last year.

“We are seeing historic market activity, not only in Howard County, but across the state and the nation,” said HCAR President Shirley Matlock, CRS. “We may have seen a more than 50 percent increase in new listings last month, but the sharp decrease in active listings and average days on market shows that those homes are moving fast. It is truly a seller’s market right now.”

HCAR’s monthly local housing statistics are pulled from the Bright Multiple Listing Service. The Bright MLS service area includes Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

