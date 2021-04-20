Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Martirano to present ‘State of Schools’ May 5

On Wednesday, May 5, Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Superintendent Michael Martirano will present the State of the Howard County Public School System at a virtual event hosted by Bright Minds Foundation, HCPSS’ education foundation. Martirano will reflect on the various challenges and lessons learned when leading during a pandemic and share plans and priorities for the year ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic required rapid and far-reaching changes throughout education that were unimaginable just more than a year ago. During this event, Martirano will discuss HCPSS’ response to the many unique challenges faced as a result of the pandemic and highlight some behind-the-scenes leaders who have helped ensure children remain engaged and supported. He will also look ahead to the summer and fall and discuss how the school system is preparing despite ongoing uncertainty.

Additionally, Chris Lidard, Centennial High School senior and Howard County Association of Student Councils president, will share student perspectives on the past year; and Bright Minds will highlight its funding of critical education access supports for HCPSS students. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The event will be held online via Zoom from 8-9:15 a.m. Registration cost is $20, with all proceeds benefiting Bright Minds.

Advertisement

Tickets may be purchased at https://brightmindsfoundation.org/event/state-of-schools-2021.