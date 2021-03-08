Howard County Public School System partners with University of Maryland for music 

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) has partnered with the University of Maryland (UMD) School of Music to enhance student participation, achievement and retention in countywide music programs with the support of UMD School of Music students and faculty.

The agreement calls for the UMD School of Music to collaborate with HCPSS music staff to offer mini-residencies, coach for auditions, judge student adjudications and providing side-by-side performance opportunities with School of Music faculty or students.

A new pilot program will support HCPSS elementary instrumental music teachers in Title I schools by offering small group instructional band and orchestra support, providing feedback for student performances and working with students to support differentiated needs.