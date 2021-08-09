Howard County Public School System and Howard County Education Association announce tentative agreements

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) and the Howard County Education Association (HCEA) and its educational support professionals unit (HCEA-ESP) announced that they have reached one-year tentative agreements covering the 2021-22 school year. The agreements will go into effect retroactively from the start of the fiscal year, which began on July 1, upon ratification and funding approval.

Both agreements include revised salary scales, reflecting the shared goals of both organizations to increase compensation for teachers and support staff. Partial funding for the negotiated agreements is included in the school system’s fiscal 2022 operating budget and the remaining funding will be appropriated from the school system’s unassigned General Fund balance, subject to final county legislative approval.

HCEA will hold a ratification vote on the agreements between Aug. 24-Aug. 31. The Board of Education is scheduled to ratify and sign the agreement during the Sept. 2, 2021, Board of Education meeting.