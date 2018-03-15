Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman was joined by county, state and local representatives at a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, March 10, to mark the opening of the second phase of Blandair Park, in Columbia. Following the ribbon-cutting, Kittleman threw out the first pitch for a 14U baseball game.

The newest section of Blandair Park includes a challenge course specifically designed for teens and adults, five tennis courts, a pavilion/shade structure, two synthetic turf baseball fields with shaded bleacher seating, restroom facilities, an open green space and a new parking lot.

In addition, this phase of the project included the realignment of Oakland Mills Road from north of Kilimanjaro Road to east of Shadow Fall Terrace. New ramps from eastbound Route 175 (Rouse Parkway), two roundabouts, driveway extensions, entrance parking lots and concrete sidewalk were constructed as part of this construction project.

Cost of construction of the park’s phase two was $7.4 million; the road relocation and ramp connections to Route 175 cost $6.4 million.