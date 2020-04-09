Home Community Howard County offers grocery delivery

By
The Business Monthly
-
39
0

Howard County offers grocery and medication delivery

Howard County REACT has launched a critical grocery and medication delivery service. This service is intended to assist Howard County citizens that cannot leave their homes during the COVID-19 crisis and are having trouble getting groceries delivered in a timely fashion. This service is a joint venture between Howard County REACT and Howard County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).

To get started:

  • Place your order for pickup with any Howard County Safeway, Harris Teeter or (for medications only) Walgreens
  • Setup a pickup date and time at least 24 hours from the time the order is placed.
  • After placing the order, fill out the form at www.howardcountyreact.org/delivery
  • When form is completed, a representative from Howard County REACT will contact the buyer
  • If you are having trouble placing your request, call 410-782-0432

