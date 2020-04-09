Howard County offers grocery delivery

Howard County offers grocery and medication delivery
Howard County REACT has launched a critical grocery and medication delivery service. This service is intended to assist Howard County citizens that cannot leave their homes during the COVID-19 crisis and are having trouble getting groceries delivered in a timely fashion. This service is a joint venture between Howard County REACT and Howard County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).
To get started:
- Place your order for pickup with any Howard County Safeway, Harris Teeter or (for medications only) Walgreens
- Setup a pickup date and time at least 24 hours from the time the order is placed.
- After placing the order, fill out the form at www.howardcountyreact.org/delivery
- When form is completed, a representative from Howard County REACT will contact the buyer
- If you are having trouble placing your request, call 410-782-0432