Howard County launches census dashboard 

Howard County has launched the HoCoCounts 2020 Census dashboard, an innovative online tool providing real-time statistics on census completion within the county. The dashboard provides the current response rate for Howard and other Maryland counties, and the state overall. The deadline for completing the census has been extended to Oct. 31, 2020.

“As of May 10, we’ve seen 72.4 percent of Howard County residents complete their census since its launch in March, and we’re optimistic about ensuring our residents are counted,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Information from the census impacts the federal funding that supports critical services and personnel in health care, education, emergency management, workforce development and more. This year is the first time the census questionnaire can be completed online, making it easier than ever for residents to respond.”

As of May 10, 62.5 percent of Marylanders have completed the census online, by mail or by phone in less than two months, compared to 72.4 percent of Howard County residents. Howard currently has the second highest response rate in the state; n 2010,

Howard had a census response rate of 81 percent, ranking second in Maryland.

The Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services leads efforts to promote awareness of census resources and access. For every resident not counted in the census, Howard County loses an estimated $18,000 over a ten-year period in federal funds allocated for programs like medical assistance, student financial aid, and nutrition programs for children and older adults.