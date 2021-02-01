Howard County gets $9.7M grant for rental assistance

Howard County announced that a $9.7 million grant from the U.S. Treasury will be used to assist with rent and utility costs for county residents suffering from pandemic-related hardship.

The funds will be a welcome source of relief for residents who have suffered loss of income, reduction in hours or medical illness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant can be used to pay up to nine month of past due rent or utilities. Residents who have already received rental assistance, as well as those who are still unemployed, may also be eligible for additional assistance under this grant; household income limits apply.