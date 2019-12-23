Howard County gets $311,000 for housing vouchers

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes (all D-Md.) applauded the recent award of $311,523 to the Howard County Housing Commission through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher program.

These vouchers will help individuals with disabilities obtain market-rate housing in the county.

“Housing vouchers are an essential tool in our effort to make housing more affordable for all Marylanders. As we celebrate these important investments in Howard County, we will continue fighting to make sure that all Marylanders, including individuals with disabilities, can afford a safe and secure place to call home,” said the lawmakers.

Funding for this investment comes through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2018, which designated approximately $385 million for new vouchers nationwide.

The Housing Choice Voucher program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments.

The participant is free to choose any housing that meets the requirements of the program and is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects.

Housing Choice Vouchers are administered locally by public housing agencies (PHAs). The PHAs receive federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to administer the voucher program.