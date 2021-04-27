Howard County General Hospital names Sue Manning director of strategic planning 

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) announced the appointment of Sue Manning as director of strategic planning. She will lead HCGH’s annual strategic planning process in support of hospital priorities, directing planning efforts for new business development opportunities, as well as the hospital’s community health needs assessment and community benefit efforts.

She also will serve as a liaison to the Johns Hopkins Health System to ensure alignment around the strategic direction of the hospital and system goals and priorities.

Manning most recently served as vice president of strategy for Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. Previously, she was the director of strategy, quality and performance improvement at NCH Healthcare System in Naples, Fla.