Howard County Farmers’ Markets to open

Howard County Farmers’ Markets announced opening dates and logistical changes to allow safe operation. Many of the markets will be drive-thru only, with some offering booth pick-up. Additionally, vendors booths will be required to be stationed 12 feet apart and buyers are urged to maintain social distancing while waiting in line to retrieve their order.

Remember to wear a face covering or mask. At this time only vendors selling produce, meats, dairy, baked goods, food and drink will be allowed to sell at the farmers’ market. For a full list of Howard County farmer’s markets, visit www.hceda.org/farm-agriculture/locations/farmers-markets.